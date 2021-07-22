Webster University will require COVID-19 vaccine for all students, faculty, staff this fall

"The goal of this new policy is to make sure we can safely resume in-person education worldwide," the statement said

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — On Thursday, Webster University joined multiple other area colleges in requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for all students, faculty and staff for the fall semester.

In a statement, University President Julian Schuster said Webster will require everyone in the included groups to begin the vaccination process by the start of the fall semester.

"The goal of this new policy is to make sure we can safely resume in-person education worldwide," the statement said.

The requirement does not apply to students, faculty and staff at satellite campuses in states or countries that "have local laws that prevent Webster from enforcing mandatory vaccinations." It also does not apply to online-only students and faculty.

Other exemptions for the policy are:

Students, faculty and staff who request religious exemptions to vaccinations

Students, faculty and staff who request exemption by submitting documentation from a medical practitioner indicating the vaccination is not advisable for medical reasons.

The university, which has campuses in nine countries, said it will work with those campuses to develop safety strategies in the event of vaccine shortages.

The university will send information to students, faculty and staff with more information on how to register their vaccination status or to file an exemption next week.