Wentzville gym challenges businesses to incentivize getting the vaccine

Natural Impact is offering free membership for a year to someone who is vaccinated between June 11 and July 31

ST. LOUIS — A Wentzville gym is using its grand opening on Friday to challenge other businesses to encourage the community to get vaccinated.

Natural Impact has something for everyone: tumbling, cheer and gymnastics for kids and teens; kickboxing, yoga and strength training for adults.

"Everything we do is geared toward health and fitness,” Coach Becky Noto said. “It's also geared toward family and community."



Noto said it's fun and games today for the celebration, they want to be a leader in the community and help Missouri reach herd immunity.

Right now, about 36% of Missourians are fully vaccinated. Doctors would like to see 60% to 70% of the population vaccinated.

"We are out here encouraging other businesses to do what we are doing,” Coach Becky said. “To reach out into the community and offer something in exchange for proof of vaccination."

If you are vaccinated between June 11 and July 31 you could enter to win a free year membership at the new gym. It’s worth about $1,000.

Natural Impact said it will draw its winner on July 31.