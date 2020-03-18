ST. LOUIS — A locally-based online tutoring company is stepping up to help parents while their kids are stuck at home and away from school.

Varsity Tutors is a live-learning platform that connects experts from around the country with students to offer tutoring in more than 2,500 subjects.

The company announced parents will now be able to get its help for free.

Varsity Tutors is offering live, online classes and educational resources to help parents fill their kid's day and keep them from sliding academically during coronavirus school cancellations.

“The massive number of school closures presents a daunting challenge for both students and parents,” said Brian Galvin, Chief Academic Officer at Varsity Tutors. “While some schools are offering online education, most are sending kids home with minimal self-guided homework or no school resources at all. Parents are rightly worried about their students sliding academically, and having their kid’s time consumed by video games or other empty-calorie entertainment. By providing free, high-quality resources that enable students to maintain academic momentum during this difficult time, we hope to remove a key source of stress for families worldwide.”

To equip parents with topics that the company says are both educational and enjoyable for their learner, Varsity Tutors has curated a "diverse course catalog" in what it's calling Virtual School Day for students of all ages:

Core Classes

Math classes for K-12, covering skills from arithmetic to calculus

Reading, literature, and writing classes, including guided writing seminars to help students journal their experiences during the crisis

Science classes across all K-12 grade levels, including biology, chemistry, and physics

Expert-led study hall sessions in math, science, and English for students to receive personal attention when completing homework assignments from school

Enrichment Classes

The Story of Your Favorite Fairy Tales and Secrets of Staying Healthy for elementary school students

The Science of Pandemics and Video Game Sound Design for middle schoolers

History of the National Parks and Careers in Science for high schoolers

Parents and students should visit www.virtualschoolday.com to sign up.

More coronavirus coverage:

RELATED: 'It's going to slow down quite a bit' | Service industry feels impact of coronavirus

RELATED: Did Facebook block your coronavirus post? Here's why

RELATED: St. Louis Public Schools offering free meals for students during coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: Facts not fear: St. Louis' top coronavirus questions answered