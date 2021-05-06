VERIFY: Stanford and NIH don't back study that says masks are ineffective, possibly harmful

Recently, those against wearing a mask are claiming online they have the support of Stanford and the National Institutes of Health.

ST. LOUIS — A 5 On Your Side viewer saw a study online titled "Facemasks in the COVID-19 Era: A Health Hypothesis.”

It claims masks are ineffective at stopping the spread of COVID-19 and can actually be harmful.

Question:

Is it true a study that found masks to be ineffective and harmful was backed by Stanford and the National Institutes of Health?

Sources:

Stanford University

The NIH

The journal that published it, called "Medical Hypotheses"

The publisher, Elsevier

Scientists whose work is referenced in the article.

The paper created enough buzz that Stanford tweeted the author has "no affiliation with the VA Palo Alto health system or Stanford at the time of publication." The university has asked for a correction and said "Stanford medicine strongly supports the use of facemasks."



NIH has a disclaimer on its website saying just because an article is published on its website doesn't mean it's endorsed by the NIH.

The article was included on an NIH website, but that's not the same as being an NIH study.

It means the publisher offered to submit the article to PubMed Central, the database of medical literature found on the NIH website for people to read.



Plus, "Medical Hypotheses" retracted the article earlier this year and the editor-in-chief apologized.



Answer:

False

This study, which claims masks are ineffective and can be harmful is not backed by Stanford and the National Institutes of Health.

The Verify team dug even deeper when we saw the article summarizes other research.