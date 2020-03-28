ST. LOUIS — A veteran living at the St. Louis Veterans Home has tested positive for COVID-19, the Missouri Veterans Commission said Sunday.

In a press release, the Missouri Veterans Commission said it is the first COVID-19 case in a Missouri veterans home. No staff members at the home have tested positive.

The veteran was taken to a St. Louis-area hospital, where he was still receiving treatment Sunday. No other information about the veteran was provided.

The Missouri Veterans Commission said it started restricting access to visitors, vendors and volunteers at all veterans homes when the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the state back on March 7. The homes have also taken additional precautions to keep employees and veterans safe.

"MVC implemented extensive training and established infectious disease protocols as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which include twice-daily temperature checks and contact interviews with all veterans home employees. MVC staff have also established separate quarantine and isolation areas within the home in the event we need to use them," the release said.

