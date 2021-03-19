Veterans can now call for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

All enrolled veterans, regardless of age, may make an appointment

ST. LOUIS — The VA St. Louis Health Care System has added a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic call center as an additional way for veterans to make their vaccine appointments.

The call center number is 314-289-7039.

Here are the center’s hours:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Vaccine appointments can also be requested by emailing STLCOVIDVetVaccine@va.gov with your name and phone number.

Appointments are available Monday through Sunday. A member of the VA Vaccine Scheduling Office will call to screen and schedule the appointment.

Vaccines are administered at VA Outpatient Clinics in St. Louis County, St. Charles County, St. Clair County in Illinois and the Grand Hall on Chouteau in St. Louis city.

Pfizer or Moderna will be offered depending on availability.

Since the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are a two-dose series, veterans must go back to the same location they got their first vaccine to ensure maximum vaccine efficacy and safety.

Veterans with scheduled vaccine appointments should follow these guidelines:

Dress in a short-sleeved shirt or one that can be easily pulled up to get to your shoulder.

Come to your scheduled clinic location and go through the screening process prior to checking in.

If you have received any vaccine within the last two weeks, it is not advised that you receive the COVID-19 vaccine at this time.