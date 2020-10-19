COVID-19 testing, mental health services offered for free in Vinita Park

Free testing and mental health services will take place on Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. until noon

VINITA PARK, Mo. — The City of Vinita Park is teaming up with Affinia Healthcare to provide free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday.

According to a release from the city, the testing will be at Mayor James W. McGee Park behind Vinita Park City Hall from 9 a.m. until noon.

Free mental health services are being provided by Alternative Interventions, Inc. for all St. Louis County residents who are insured or not insured. There will be mental health surveys and depression and anxiety screenings during the COVID-19 testing.

A $5 gift card to Schnucks will be provided to the first 100 people to complete a COVID-19 survey, according to a release from the city.

The park is located at 8374 Midland Blvd.

During a COVID-19 briefing on Monday, head of St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, Dr. Garza said cases of the coronavirus are on the rise in the St. Louis area.

"Weather outside today is a little bit gloomy, which I think is an appropriate description for covert data that we're going to share with you here in just a minute. Our cases are hospitalizations and our admissions numbers are continue at a dangerous ascent into territory we haven't seen since early on in the pandemic," Dr. Garza said in the beginning of his Monday briefing.