ST. LOUIS — City of St. Louis buildings are not accepting visitors due to coronavirus concerns, the mayor's office said Tuesday.

People were previously required to have their temperatures taken before entering city buildings, but a news release from Mayor Lyda Krewson's office said they are no longer allowing visitors inside the buildings.

Drop-boxes have been placed at the Trucker Street entrance of City Hall and the main entrance of 1520 Market Street for residents who need to make payments or drop off other materials.

Residents are encouraged to visit the city's website to see if their business can be done over the phone or online rather than in person.

City services like law enforcement, fire, EMS, water and refuse will continue as usual.

St. Louis reported 195 cases of COVID-19 as of March 31. Missouri has more than 1,400 cases.

