ST. LOUIS — While most businesses are struggling, there's a local company that's hiring.

Volpi Foods has been on The Hill for 118 years, producing specialty meats.

"Everything from salami, prosciutto, pancetta, coppa, and everything in between," said Deanna Depke, the marketing manager at Volpi Foods.

They supply restaurants, which are hurting right now, but they also sell products in thousands of grocery stores.

"We've seen a major spike with our retail partners, grocery stores running out of product. People are eating at home more, they want those easy sealed packages," she said.

READ MORE: Grocery stores hiring temporary workers as coronavirus increases demands

That puts Volpi Foods in a unique position to hire right now. They currently have 15 job openings, five of those were added after the coronavirus pandemic.

"We need help with our prepackaged products and well as our processing. And then we also have skilled positions in maintenance area as well as the marketing area. Starting pay at Volpi Foods is $12 an hour and that can go up depending on position and skill set."

Volpi's retail store on The Hill is still open, but they're asking all customers to place an order over the phone to minimize the amount of people in the store. And next week, they'll begin curbside pickup.

RELATED: Generous Spirit: Local distilleries using their ingredients to help make hand sanitizer

“Right now we are putting into play addition sanitation steps throughout the day and the production process,” she said.

As the company ramps up production of grocery items and hires more employees, they'll continue to pay it forward to the community.

"Every week, we donate protein to Operation Food Search. We will continue to do that during this tough time," Depke said.

For more information on jobs at Volpi Foods, visit volpifoods.com.

Latest coronavirus headlines: