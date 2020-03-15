ST. LOUIS — All Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be adjusting their hours starting Sunday, March 15 due to coronavirus concerns.

The Walmart stores and Neighborhood markets will now be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice, according to Dacona Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Walmart.

“Beginning Sunday, March 15, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will adjust their operating hours to help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing. Unless they already have more reduced hours, stores will be open from 6 a.m.-11 p.m. until further notice,” Walmart said in a press release.

Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets typically open at 7 A.M. and close at 10 P.M.

"This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing," Smith said.

