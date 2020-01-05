Walmart hires more than 14K workers across Missouri, Illinois

Walmart recently hired 200,000 workers nationwide

ST. LOUIS — Walmart recently fulfilled its pledge to hire 200,000 workers for its stores, clubs and distribution centers nationwide.

And of those 200,000 workers, 6,300 were hired in Missouri and 7,900 were hired in Illinois.

The hiring initiative was aimed at providing jobs and better serving the community during this time of increased demand, according to a Walmart spokesperson.

Many of the new roles will be temporary while others will convert to permanent positions.

Click here for more information on how Walmart is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

