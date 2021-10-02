Walmart pharmacies in Missouri to administer COVID-19 vaccines through federal program

More than 70 Walmart and six Sam’s Club locations in Missouri will be open to vaccinate eligible customers

ST. LOUIS — Beginning Friday, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will be administering COVID-19 vaccines in Missouri.

The U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program approved this vaccine administration in 22 states.

The only open St. Louis location will be the Walmart on West Florissant Avenue.

According to Walmart’s website, each pharmacist has been updated on the latest COVID-19 guidelines.

If vaccine allocation becomes limited, Walmart and Sam’s Club said it will be thoughtful and purposeful to make the best impact possible at its stores.

“Ninety percent of the country lives within ten miles of a Walmart. We’re committed to helping people live better – and healthier lives – in Missouri, and we take that role very seriously,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness. “We want to help the country re-open, but we can only achieve that through widespread COVID-19 vaccination. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers and associates to expand access to the vaccine and reach that goal.”

For information about eligibility and scheduling appointments through Walmart, click here.