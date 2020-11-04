WARRENTON, Mo. — The Warren County Health Department announced on Saturday that an employee at the Walmart pharmacy in Warrenton has tested positive for COVID-19.

The health department said in a release they are working with Walmart to identify and inform all close contacts of the employee who tested positive, and determine any potential risk to the public.

They are asking those who visited the Warrenton Walmart pharmacy on the following dates to monitor their health for symptoms (fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, etc.) for 14 days from the day they were there.

- Wednesday, April 1

- Thursday, April 2

- Friday, April 3

- Sunday, April 5

"We know many people in our community are very concerned to learn about this exposure, or even possible exposure to COVID-19, but it is very important that the public not panic," the health department said in a statement. "There are many factors to consider regarding risk, and there are ways to help minimize that risk."

