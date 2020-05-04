ST. LOUIS — The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on everyone, especially seniors.

Seniors like Regina Anderson, who has been stuck in her home to protect herself from being exposed to the virus.

On Friday, Regina and other seniors got some much needed help from the Salvation Army and students from Washington University, who brought her a box of canned goods and other non-perishable food.

"It helps a whole lot because I sure couldn't get out to do it myself," Anderson said.

"I really wanted to be part of the response," Washington University medical student Benjamin Katz said.

Katz and his fellow Wash U med students heard the Salvation Army's cry for volunteers and immediately stepped in. The students have been on the front line with the non-profit delivering food to people like Anderson.

"I wanted to help out anyway I could and this as one of the really great ways I was able to help out the folks in the community," Katz said.

"We're working as hard as we can trying to keep the people we serve safe and keep our people safe," Lieutenant Colonel Dan Jennings said.

So, during these COVID-19 times, those who can't pick up their food outside the Salvation Army pantries, rely on the dedicated, front door delivery team.

"We know that one day this virus will be done and we'll get back to whatever the new norm was going to be," Jennings said.

"And I sure do appreciate it very, very much," Anderson said.

