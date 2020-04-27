Watch Live: Illinois Gov. Pritzker gives coronavirus briefing

There have been 1,933 deaths due to COVID-19 in Illinois as of April 26 and 43,903 confirmed cases, according to data on the state's website . There have been 214,953 tests performed.

Pritzker announced last week the state will remain under a stay-at-home order through the end of May and he is expected to sign the official order this week. The order, which takes effect May 1, requires most people to wear face coverings when they go out in public.