Watch Live: Gov. Pritzker giving daily COVID-19 briefing

As of Saturday, there were 41,777 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, and 1,874 have died from the virus

CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will give an update on the state's coronavirus response during a 2:30 p.m. briefing.

As of Saturday, there were 41,777 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, and 1,874 have died from the virus.

During his coronavirus briefing Friday, Pritzker said the state met its goal of 10,000 COVID-19 tests per day.

"Testing is really key to everything else we need to do, to get Illinois moving again," he said.

He also cautioned that antibody tests are not entirely reliable, saying they offer a false sense of security.

"As soon as they prove themselves accurate and reliable, I will make them a priority to get them into our communities," he said.

Pritzker announced Thursday that he will extend the state's stay-at-home order through May. The new order also requires people who are over the age of 2 and medically able to wear face coverings in public.

Pritzker said he will sign the official extension this week and it will take effect on May 1.

The state is projected to see a peak or plateau of deaths per day between late April and early May, Pritzker said.