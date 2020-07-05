President Trump, first lady speak at White House National Day of Prayer service

The president and first lady delivered remarks Thursday afternoon at the National Day of Prayer service from the White House Rose Garden.

WASHINGTON — The White House held a National Day of Prayer service Thursday afternoon, with President Donald Trump delivering remarks, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Trump said on Twitter that he's designated Thursday to be a National Day of Prayer as the nation works to respond to the new coronavirus.

"As our Nation heals, our spirit has never been stronger," he tweeted.

First lady Melania Trump also shared a video message to commemorate the National Day of Prayer, and said that "all through history Americans have unified in challenging moments and in our greatest times of need we always turn to prayer."

Earlier in the day, the White House confirmed that a member of the military serving as one of the president's valets tested positive for the coronavirus. The White House says Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have since tested negative for COVID-19 and “remain in good health.”

It's the first known instance where a person who has come in close proximity to the president has tested positive since several people present at his private Florida club were diagnosed with COVID-19 in early March.