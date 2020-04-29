Watch Live: St. Louis County Executive to give update on county's response to COVID-19

Page will also sign the bill allowing the CARES Act grant to be spent

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will hold one of his three weekly briefings on Wednesday.

According to a press release from Page’s office, he will sign the bill allowing the CARES Act grant to be spent, give an update on the county’s COVID-19 response and reflect on his first year in office.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Page will hold briefings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8:30 a.m.

Tuesday night, the St. Louis County Council passed an emergency ordinance to allow Page to spend money given to the county as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

The ordinance said all money given to the county as part of the CARES Act will be put into a special revenue fund. Page will then be able to administer the funds without seeking further approval from the council.

The ordinance will also create a compliance program to ensure the funds are being used appropriately, and an online portal with reports of all expenditures from the CARES Act.

The ordinance was approved by a 4-3 vote, with the four Democratic councilpersons voting in favor and the three Republican councilpersons voting against it.

St. Louis County received $173.4 million to help with pandemic-related costs.