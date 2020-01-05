Watch: St. Louis coronavirus task force doctor gives update on cases, reopening outlook

On Thursday, Dr. Alex Garza said the task force is optimistic that it'll continue to see cases follow a downward trend

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force will give an update on the COVID-19 situation in the St. Louis area at 3:30 p.m.

Dr. Alex Garza, incident commander of the task force, is expected to release the latest on the number of patients in area hospitals with the virus, how many of them are in the intensive care unit and how many COVID-19 patients are on ventilators. He also has been announcing the number of coronavirus patients who’ve left the hospital and are recovering at home.

On Thursday, the task force shared a new graphic that showed how stay-at-home orders and restrictions have helped flatten the curve in the St. Louis area.

“If you march the dates back, it marches back to when those shelter in place orders were really put in place and we started to suppress the curve. So, that was really good news, we started to flatten the curve,” Dr. Garza said.

Dr. Garza thanked the community and local leaders for helping shift the curve.

”Because of all the hard work, because of really those courageous decisions that our local officials made with shelter in place, because of the continued due diligence, the due diligence of our community in complying with social distancing, hand-washing, cleaning surfaces, all of those other steps, that really stopped the spread and ultimately really did save lives. And I don't want to underestimate that,” Dr. Garza said.

The task force is optimistic that it'll continue to see cases follow the downward trend as shown in the model above.

Dr. Garza said with that data in mind, the St. Louis area can now start planning to loosen social restrictions and reopen the economy, as long as the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital stays where it is.