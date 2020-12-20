Ways to help loved ones battling substance abuse this pandemic holiday season

"The numbers of opioid overdose deaths have been the highest this year. We have seen an increase in the St. Louis region and in the state of Missouri."

ST. LOUIS — The holidays can be a stressful time and having a pandemic in the mix could weigh heavy on a lot of people.

For those battling substance abuse or mental illness, a pandemic holiday season could bring even more pressure.

According to the CDC, the most dangerous times of the year for drug- and alcohol-related deaths are December, January, and March.

Since 1965, PreventEd formerly known as NCADA, has served areas like St. Louis, helping those struggling with drugs and alcohol.

But Deputy Executive Director Jenny Armbruster said no other year compares to 2020.

"The numbers of opioid overdose deaths have been the highest this year. We have seen an increase in the St. Louis region and in the state of Missouri on opioid overdose deaths," she said.

Since March, St. Louis and St. Louis County have a combined 48% increase in drug overdoses.

That is due in part to stronger drugs — like fentanyl — in the supply paired with the problems that come with the pandemic.

"We're facing stressors related to economic stability, housing stability, and some isolation," Armbruster said.

Armbruster said although it seems like the weight of the world is on your shoulders, places like PreventEd can help lift some of the stress.

They provide multiple resources, such as counseling and intervention.

But loved ones can also assist.

"You can let the individual know that you're there to help and you want to see them succeed," she said.

Trauma therapist Richelle Moore agreed that it's important to approach the conversation with love.

"If we encourage the conversation, then it gives people the space to talk about what they feel like they need to talk about," Moore said. "You're not alone and we can provide you with tools and coping skills to help you navigate."

PreventEd recommends you carry Narcan just in case to prevent a fatal overdose.

As far as providing services during the pandemic, many organizations are doing it virtually giving you the opportunity to get help from the comfort of your home.