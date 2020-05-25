'We have to turn away money' | St. Charles marina owner tries to limit Memorial Day crowds

Toni Luttrell is in an unusual position: a year after historic floods, she needs to balance her finances while weighing the potential costs to health and safety

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — On the drive up to the Boathouse at North Shore Marina, there's a new sign: "We are open."

But like almost every bar and restaurant, it's far from business as usual.

"I have never done this before," owner Toni Luttrell said. "This is new to all of us, and I got to tell you. It is hard and it is stressful. I cried this morning. It's hard."

Luttrell said they've made a lot of changes to encourage customers to stay safe. A sign at the front door asks patrons to "keep social distance" before a staff members strategically seats parties at spread-out tables.

"You know, typically we just open the doors and welcome everyone in and say 'Come in and have a good time,'" Luttrell said of their previous first-come, first-serve policy.

Luttrell said they're also handing customers a message with each menu, asking them to take care of one another by maintaining their physical distance.

Some of the changes come with a cost — they've increased their square footage by adding a new patio and hiring security to help manage the crowds similar to the numbers seen in viral social media videos from Lake of the Ozarks.

"That has happened," Luttrell said. "So we put a sign on the door that said 'Sorry we are at capacity.' I have a gentleman stand at the door and he tells everybody 'We love you, we want to get you in, we will get you in when we can.'"

The financial concerns aren't limited only to the coronavirus and its impact. Luttrell's business was hit hard by the flooding last year. If you take a look at that beams at the restaurant, you'll see a water line about 8 feet from the ground.

"We work other jobs also to make sure the Boathouse survives because that is the only way it would survive," Luttrell said.

Now Luttrell's in an unusual position: after two summers with a late start, she needs to balance her finances while weighing the potential costs to health and safety.

"This is hard. We have to turn away money," Luttrell said emphasizing the word "money" a second time. "We want everybody to be comfortable yet we don’t wanna cross that line. It’s incredibly hard."