Webster Groves salon temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

All guests that may have come into contact with the employee are being notified

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — A hair salon in Webster Groves has temporarily closed its doors after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The Boulevard Hair Co. made the announcement on social media Friday afternoon.

The salon said the employee worked on June 30 and July 1. The employee was asymptomatic on the days she/he worked but developed a headache on July 2 and decided to get tested.

The employee was notified that same day of the positive result. The salon said the employee didn’t have a fever or any other symptoms.

After the salon was notified, it immediately closed its doors and canceled the remaining appointments through the Fourth of July weekend. Staff at the salon was notified and has been sent to get tested.

All guests that may have come into contact with the employee are also being notified.

The salon said a professional cleaning company that specializes in COVID-19 disinfection has been hired to disinfect the salon and bridal house. No employees will be working in the salon until they receive a negative test result.