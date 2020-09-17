Webster Groves preschool teacher, students test positive for COVID-19

The school will transition to remote learning, starting Monday

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — A teacher and four students at a Christ Community Lutheran School’s preschool program have tested positive for the coronavirus.

A preschool teacher started experiencing symptoms last weekend and tested positive, the school's executive director confirmed Thursday.

Though the teacher never had symptoms while in the classroom, the school said four children have since tested positive.

As a result, the school will transition to remote learning for two weeks, starting on Monday.

In St. Louis County, children ages 0-9 years account for the lowest rate of cases compared to other age groups, according to the county's COVID-19 dashboard.