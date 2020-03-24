WENTZVILLE, Mo. — We've heard the advice to sing happy birthday twice while washing our hands during COVID-19.

But for one little boy, he was wanting to hear that song hopefully at his birthday party.

Unfortunately, the virus canceled those party plans for Jackson Hartle in Wentzville.

"With COVID-19, we decided to cancel because we have quite a few family members with compromised immune systems and we wanted to do our part to not make thing worse," Jackson's mom Bailey said.

But what he'll remember the most about his birthday on Monday is the love he felt. His mom asked friends and neighbors if they could do a birthday parade.

Dozens of people honked their horns, made signs for Jackson and tossed gifts out of their windows.

But the best present given out was the hope driven by her loved ones.

"Just make him realize regardless of how you interact with people or how often you get to see them that they do still care for you and they still do love you and we are all here for each other," Bailey added.

During a time when we're forced apart, Jackson's community was able to come together. Even with COVID-19, they were able to make sure it didn't rain on his parade.

"Jackson is very selfless. He just shaved for St. Baldrick's a couple of weekends ago and almost raised $1,100. The fact that he did that for kids going through cancer and other people can do this for him, it's amazing to me. It just shows that when you give yourself out there, good things come back," his mom said.

