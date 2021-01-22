'It's mind-blowing' | Witnesses describe crowds at 2 downtown bars ordered to close until 2022

This isn't the first time Wheelhouse and Start Bar have been ordered to close for violating COVID-19 health orders

ST. LOUIS — It's by far the longest closure related to the COVID-19 pandemic. St. Louis health officials ordered popular downtown bars Wheelhouse and Start Bar to shut down for one year for violating area health orders.

“Just when you come up to the building, huge lines outside, people shoulder to shoulder. You’re trying to actually walk on the sidewalk, you can't, unless you want to be around a massive crowd of people," said one downtown resident.

Health officials issued the shut down order Tuesday with an end date of Jan. 19, 2022. According to the letter, the businesses violated the city’s orders requiring social distancing and face coverings.

“If it’s a weekend when they’re open, you can't even use the front of the building. No mask, people acting a fool, not acting like we're in a pandemic, and we shouldn’t be spreading our germs,” said the resident who wished to remain anonymous. “The behaviors that got them shut down this time are behaviors that are happening pretty much every time they’re open, but people are afraid to speak out.”

In the city’s letter addressed to owner Jared Ater, the city's acting health director Dr. Fredrick Echols went into detail. The department provided pictures of crowds inside the bars and complaints from residents.

You can see the full order from the city, with photos included, below:

One screenshot advised people in attendance to get tested for COVID-19 – saying they knew three women who were there all night who tested positive for the virus.

“Just to see just a total disregard for any safety, it's kind of mind-blowing. These aren’t hard things to do; it's super simple. Why is it so hard?,” asked the resident.

5 On Your Side contacted the bars' lawyer for comment, but he denied to speak on the matter.

This is not the first time the two bars have been ordered to shut down.

“All these customers are coming down here voluntarily and all our employees are coming to work voluntarily, so at some point I think we need to let people evaluate their own risk and start living their lives again,” said Ater, one of the owners when they were given the order over the summer to shut down.

Republican Missouri State Representative Nick Schroer — who represents part of St. Charles County — sent a letter to acting city health director Dr. Echols Thursday.

It requests that he appear before a special committee next Tuesday to explain how the city plans to compensate for the loss of business and tax revenue.