White House task force report urges statewide COVID-19 orders for Missouri

The White House Coronavirus Task Force says Missouri can be doing more to stop COVID-19 deaths and illnesses

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said COVID-19 is killing an average of 20 people a day in the St. Louis region, and the White House Coronavirus Task Force said the state Missouri can do more to stop it.

Even with some coronavirus numbers headed in the right direction over the past few days, they are still the worst of the entire pandemic.

And a report from the White House virus task force to Governor Mike Parson's office dated Nov. 29 says the state should be doing more to fight the virus.

The governor's office said Monday the week-old report is "a little outdated" but on the same day St. Louis County Executive Sam Page referenced the report in his pandemic briefing and the head of the St. Louis task force Dr. Alex Garza said he supports its recommendations.

Among the report's recommendations, it says anyone over 65 or with health issues should stay out of any public place where anyone is not wearing a mask.

Anyone under 40 who didn't stay home for Thanksgiving should assume they're infected even without symptoms and consider themselves "dangerous to others."

And without statewide public health orders like those in neighboring states, "the spread will remain unyielding with significant impact on the healthcare system."

Specifically, the White House report says Missouri should issue statewide orders limiting indoor restaurant capacity to less than 25%, close bars early and make mask wearing standard across the state.

Dr. Garza said the task force talks to the governor's office weekly and continues to ask for the same recommendations issued in the White House report.

"We know that mask mandates increase the number of people wearing masks. We know safe at home policies help keep the virus in check, but we are still fighting this battle without all the weapons and tools that we need," said Garza.

"It is imperative that Missourians take personal responsibility and social distance, wear a mask, practice personal hygiene, and limit their gatherings," said Kelli Jones with the governor's office.

"Governor Parson has been very clear and consistent about his support for local control. Every individual MUST take action to minimize the spread of COVID-19," Jones said.