With business slow, company offers to pay staffers to help local charities

Hallmark Stone got a Paycheck Protection Program loan to keep its employees on the payroll while work is slow. Instead of sitting at home, employees help nonprofits

ST. LOUIS — There are 155 employees on his staff, but there wasn’t enough work to go around amid the coronavirus crisis.

Frank Christen didn’t want to lay anyone off, so he applied for a forgivable loan offered by the Small Business Administration called the Paycheck Protection Program.

This loan would allow Christen to keep all of his people on staff but it still didn’t change the fact that his company, Hallmark Stone, didn’t have enough volume to keep them busy.

Hallmark Stone fabricates and installs countertops.

“I’m not keen on paying people to sit at home and do nothing,” he said.

So, Christen started calling some local charities.

He offered his staff, made up of mostly craftsmen and carpenters, to help with repairs.

The staff members without a construction background could help with any painting the non-profits needed.

The work started flooding in.

Hallmark Stone employees are now getting paid to help five St. Louis charities complete improvement projects.

At Crisis Nursery in Ferguson, a new playground, wheelchair ramp and shed are being installed.

“It's amazing. It's so exciting because at The Crisis Nursery our biggest focus is our children that we serve and our families. Just knowing that they have this nice space that they're going to have, you know, it makes all of us so, so happy,” said Lisa Cholley, a play therapist.

At St. Patrick Center, Hallmark Stone sales staff repainted a hallway and the food pantry.

At a nearby downtown homeless shelter, Gateway 180, they installed new privacy walls.

Christen said all employees are given masks and required to socially distance during the projects. The staff must also take their temperatures upon arrival at the charities.

Now, Christen is hoping other small businesses receiving the PPP loan will consider the same.

“By the nature of taking the PPP program, you have people that are not being fully utilized. That's why you got the loan. Rather than have them sit at home, or rather than having them do mindless tasks, pick up the phone. Find some charities that interest you,” he said.