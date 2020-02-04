ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Just hours after announcing its fifth COVID-19 death, St. Charles County announced a sixth death, a Frontier Health & Rehabilitation resident in his 50s.

This is the third COVID-19 death at Frontier Health & Rehabilitation. Wednesday night, Frontier said a total of 24 people had tested positive, including the residents who had died.

A woman in her 70s was the fifth person in St. Charles to die from COVID-19, the county health department said earlier Thursday. She was not a Frontier resident and no other information about the woman was provided.

In all, 129 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in St. Charles County as of April 2.

Another 495 people are being monitored and 417 people have already gone through the county's monitoring process.

To help St. Charles County residents and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, the county is regularly updating this page on its website. Additional information is available on the Department of Public Health Facebook page.

