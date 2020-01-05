Woman in her 50s is latest St. Charles nursing home resident to die from COVID-19

The St. Charles County health department announced two additional COVID-19 deaths on Friday: a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 50s

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A woman in her 50s is the latest St. Charles County resident who lived at a nursing facility to die due to the coronavirus.

The county’s health department announced two additional COVID-19 deaths on Friday: a woman in her 90s and the woman in her 50s, who lived at Frontier Health & Rehabilitation.

St. Charles County has lost 37 residents because of the coronavirus and 19 of them lived at Frontier.

According to a spokesman for Frontier as of Thursday evening, 64 residents at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19, including the 19 residents who died.

Several nursing home facilities in the St. Louis area have reported coronavirus cases, deaths and outbreaks.

On April 21, The Boulevard Senior Living in St. Charles announced three residents and two employees tested positive.

StoneBridge Senior Living in Maryland Heights confirmed on Friday that a 63-year-old man who was a resident of the facility died on April 27. Six other residents and three employees tested positive.

Four Fountains nursing home in Belleville, Illinois, has 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among its residents and staff, a representative from the facility said Tuesday.

More than one-third of the Metro East's 78 COVID-19 deaths have involved nursing home residents, data from state and local health departments shows.

Ten Metro East nursing or long-term care centers have reached outbreak status, which is defined as a facility with two or more residents or staff members who have tested positive or shown symptoms of COVID-19. Thirty-seven of the cases at those facilities have resulted in death.

On Friday, the St. Charles County Department of Public Health reported 591 cases and 37 deaths. The total number of cases increased by eight.

