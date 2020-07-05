World Wide Technology Raceway delivers 200 lunches to health care workers

"It is our way of saying ‘thank you’ for their selfless efforts and sacrifices"

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — World Wide Technology Raceway along with Jimmy John’s delivered 200 lunches to front-line medical professionals at Gateway Regional Medical Center.

The donation was part of WWTR’s Partners Helping Partners outreach program to show appreciation for doctors, nurses and all front-line health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

In April, WWTR and Domino’s delivered 100 pizzas to SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital, according to a press release.

“We are continuing to express our gratitude to the doctors, nurses and all of the medical personnel who are working ‘round the clock during this health emergency,” said WWTR owner and CEO Curtis Francois. “It is our way of saying ‘thank you’ for their selfless efforts and sacrifices.”

“Granite City Jimmy John’s is proud to partner with WWTR to provide food for the staff at Gateway Regional Medical Center,” said Steve Levey, owner of Jimmy John’s Granite City. “We sincerely appreciate everything they do for the community – not only during this health emergency, but every day.”

For more information on WWTR, click here or call (618) 215-8888 ext. 119.