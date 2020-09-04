ST. LOUIS — The Gateway Region YMCA is partnering with the St. Louis Area Foodbank for emergency food donations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
They are making “relief boxes” to help communities rebuild in their time of need, according to a press release.
Suggested donation items include canned food, peanut butter, applesauce, cereal and more. Click here for a full list of suggested items.
The majority of YMCA locations will have donation barrels in front of their buildings where donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Click here for a full list of locations.
