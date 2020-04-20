ST. LOUIS — New data compiled by 5 On Your Side shows which ZIP codes in the St. Louis area have the most confirmed COVID-19 cases per person.

Most of those confirmed cases are in north St. Louis. The city said some of the data for ZIP codes has been suppressed in accordance with patient privacy protections.

Here are the top 5 as of April 20:

The Ville, Kingsway East and Vandeventer neighborhoods 63113: 74 cases, 6.5 per 1,000 | Men: 40, women: 34| Black: 59, white: 7

Downtown West, Midtown neighborhoods 63103: 47, 5.7 per 1,000 | Men: 25, women: 22 | Black: 33, white: 10

Baden, North Riverfront and North Pointe neighborhoods 63147: 53. 5.3 per 1,000 | Men: 27, women: 26 | Black: 45, white: 5

Penrose, Mark Twain and Greater Ville neighborhoods 63115: 96, 5.3 per 1,000 | Men: 45, women: 51 | Black: 88, white: 5

North St. Louis County, Spanish Lake 63138: 94, 5.1 per 1,000 | St. Louis County has not provided specific data per ZIP code

More areas are beginning to release racial data when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the St. Louis area, the virus appears to be affecting African Americans more than any other race, according to most recent available data.

