Number of COVID-19 cases in city of St. Louis grows over last 24 hours

The city saw an increase in the number of cases of COVID-19, while seeing no increase in the number of COVID-19 related deaths over the last 24 hours
ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis showed an increase in the number of reported COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours while showing no increase in the

According to the City of St. Louis Department of Health, as of 5 p.m. Saturday evening, there 2,195 reported cases of COVID-19 in the city of St. Louis. That is an increase of 16 cases from the reported 2,179 cases on Friday evening.

The Department of Health also reported that there has been no increase in the number of COVID-19 related deaths over the last 24 hours, remaining at 141.

The increase in the number of COVID-19 cases comes as fear that the Black Lives Matter protests that took place throughout the city of St. Louis may cause the number of cases to spike.

