D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser will make an announcement at 7:30 p.m. regarding what District officials are calling its "first presumptive positive coronavirus (COVID-19) case."

"Late this afternoon, testing at the Public Health Lab at the DC Department of Forensic Sciences yielded its first presumptive positive coronavirus (COVID-19) case," said Bowser in a tweet.

No further information has been announced by D.C. officials or the mayor's office about what will specifically be talked about at the news conference.

The news conference announcement comes after there were three positive coronavirus cases in Montgomery County this week. And after Hogan announced on Saturday that those who attended the CPAC conference in Maryland may have also been exposed to the virus.

Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency after three Montgomery County residents tested positive for the coronavirus after traveling together on an MS A'Sara Egyptian cruise on the Nile River. Hogan said it appeared to be the same cruise ship that the World Health Organization announced had 12 workers placed in quarantine for 14 days, and is also linked to eight confirmed cases in Texas.

Hogan also noted that the patients had at least two instances of public interactions that he felt warranted public notification.

So far in the United States, the coronavirus has led to the death of 19 people.

This is a developing story with more information to come.

