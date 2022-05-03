Dental school students provide free screenings for Missouri veterans

Affinia Healthcare and dental students from A.T. Still University-Missouri School of Dentistry and Oral Health provided the services.

ST. LOUIS — About 100 veterans received free dental care Saturday thanks to a partnership between a Kirksville medical school and a St. Louis health center.

Affinia Healthcare and dental students from A.T. Still University-Missouri School of Dentistry and Oral Health provided the services as part of their hands-on clinical education curriculum.

According to Dr. Herbert Silva, an assistant professor at the university, about 90% of veterans don't qualify for dental treatment through the Department of Veterans Affairs. The Smiles for Veterans program aims to address the critical shortage of dentists and oral health services for underserved populations in St. Louis.

"Since the program's inception in 2015, more than 700 veterans in all branches of service and every war have received services," Silva said.

The goal is to keep veterans on a low-cost but effective plan to manage their oral health, starting with a screening followed by a comprehensive oral exam.

"The veterans have done so much for us, this is a small thing we can do for them,” said student Tyler Hooks. “I have veterans in my family. I currently have a brother stationed in the Army."

"We have half a million veterans in Missouri. Financial support for continuing to provide care at no charge is needed," Silva added.

The next free screening event will be around the Fourth of July and then later this year around Veterans Day at the St. Louis Dental Center south of downtown.