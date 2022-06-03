Doctors weigh in on end of mask mandate in St. Louis

The decision follows the CDC reporting fewer cases and a smaller number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis will no longer require people to wear masks in public indoor spaces.

On Friday, the Board of Aldermen chose not to renew the mandate but adopted a resolution that recommends masks be worn in crowded spaces.

Six months ago, almost every patient Dr. Farzana Hoque saw, like many other healthcare providers, had COVID-19.

“When I am working this week, it's a completely different picture so that's very much promising. Misery is currently at the medium level." Hoque said.

The physician and SSM Health St. Louis University Assistant Professor of Medicine pointed to the CDC reporting fewer cases and a smaller number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

"This is giving us more privilege and freedom to enjoy our lives. And the second thing is we need to be cautious of our own health and surroundings," Hoque said.

Dr. Farrin Manian, an infectious disease specialist at Mercy Hospital, also acknowledged the progress.

He also highlighted the notion there is still work to do, including continuing the push to get people vaccinated.

“We also know there's really a significant portion of the population that has not even had the first dose or has not had any dose," Manian said.

The Health Department reported a little less than 60% of the city fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

"My concern is that since COVID-19 has gone away completely. there is a chance that it can certainly come back and the surge could happen again,” Manian said.

Both physicians were optimistic about the prolonged pandemic's future.

"Right now I think it's a wait and see attitude," Hoque said.

"Nobody can predict the future. We can always hope for the best," Manian continued.