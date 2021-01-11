East St. Louis church clinic vaccinates community at Halloween event

The New Life Community Church added a free vaccine clinic at their annual Halloween event

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Pastor Kendall Granger brought The New Life Community Church's annual Halloween Trunk or Treat event back in person, after having to cancel last year because of the pandemic.

"Normally we would do it, and we would have anywhere from 1,000-1,500 people show up, and so we're excited about having all the people come back outside to play," Granger said.

This Halloween event wasn't all about the candy.

There was a free COVID-19 clinic offering all three vaccines and the booster shot.

"Sometimes East St. Louis is underserved when it comes to health and medical and education and so people not having the opportunity to get to certain doctors or go to certain places, it's important that we bring it to the community," Granger said.

Help leading that effort, were the local chapters of Sigma Gamma Rho and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sororities.

"We wanted to make sure that people were well educated on this as well. I mean most of us here in my chapter, we've all been vaccinated. Some of us got our booster today," President of the local Sigma Gamma Rho chapter Shelia Williams said.

"We have professionals that are actually giving the vaccination. It's not one of us, we're just here to help, and then you get your shot then you are good to go," said President of the local Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter Amanda Brinson.

"For me, it was very important to get my booster, because I want to make sure that I'm protecting myself, my community and those that I interact with," Alpha Kappa Alpha member Cheryl Freeman said.

With just days away from children ages 5-11 becoming eligible for the vaccine, parents hope this event will encourage everyone who can to get their shots.

"I have a 10 year old and she's actually standing over there, so I'm going to make sure that she receives her vaccination," Brinson said.

"If we get these kids vaccinated, we get the teenagers vaccinated, we get everybody else vaccinated then maybe we'll beat this thing," Sigma Gamm Rho member Zikisha Shanklin said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health vaccinated 60 people during the event.

More than half of those people got their booster shots.