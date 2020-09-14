Eating disorders increase due to COVID-19 pandemic

Isolation is where eating disorders thrive, expert in St. Louis explained

ST. LOUIS — More people are seeking help for eating disorders during the coronavirus pandemic, according to medical experts.

Dr. Rebekah Freese, the director with St. Louis Behavioral Medicine Institute’s eating disorders program said she’s received more phone calls about their services since the pandemic began.

“It’s important to recognize isolation is where eating disorders thrive,” she explained.

While Missouri is not under stay-at-home orders, fewer people are leaving home. Isolation can drive anxiety, depression, OCD and trauma, which are triggers for eating disorders.

Dr. Freese said initially she received more calls about teenage patients, as families began staying home together more often.

“Parents are observant and starting to notice behaviors that are indicative,” she explained.

However, over the last few months Dr. Freese said people of all ages are struggling. In some cases, people severely restrict what they eat. Others may binge after a trip to the grocery store.

The key in fighting an eating disorder is to seek help and not lose hope. The St. Louis Behavioral Medicine Institute offers services to create healthy grocery shopping lists, advice on developing a set routine for structure and virtual live support.

Dr. Freese also recommends limiting social media use and getting out of the house if possible.

“If we are asking people to stay inside, the eating disorder is going to thrive on that and take hold of someone if they're not able to go out,” said Dr. Freese. “If they’re struggling with an eating disorder, they need to talk about it. They need to get out, they need to get help.”

Additional resources for those struggling with eating disorders include: