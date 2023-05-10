Silex residents hope Thursday night meeting will provide answers about water safety

Officials with the Environmental Protection Agency are holding the meeting to answer questions about increased radium levels in the city's drinking water.

SILEX, Mo. — Thursday night in Lincoln County, residents of the town of Silex hope to get some answers about the safety of their drinking water.

Residents of Silex haven’t had water service since Sept. 26, after the Missouri Department of Natural Resources detected unsafe levels of radium in multiple samples.

The Thursday night meeting starts at 6:00 in the Silex School District gymnasium, located at 64 State Hwy UU in

Silex.

The EPA Region 7 representatives will be available to answer questions from community members during the session from 6-7 p.m., followed by a presentation starting at 7 p.m. The representatives will also be available to answer questions following the presentation.

EPA officials said radium levels in Silex drinking water exceeded those established by the Safe Water Drinking Act in August. Silex had radium levels of 5.75 picocuries. The maximum level allowed is 5 picocuries.

The level of radium in Silex drinking water does not pose an immediate health threat, EPA officials said, but long-term consumption may lead to “an increased risk of negative health impacts over time.”

In the meantime, officials encourage residents of Silex to use alternative sources of water for drinking and cooking.

There is hope for Silex in the form of three recently purchased reverse osmosis machines.

Mayor Lynne Luckett said she hopes those will bring Silex in below the acceptable EPA levels. The city is working on eliminating its water system and piping in water from Pike County, but that could take up to two years.