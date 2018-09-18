ST. LOUIS — A major announcement for anyone whose life has been touched by breast cancer here on 5 On Your Side.

St. Louis has always stepped up in a big way for breast cancer survivors.

And now, a new group is stepping up with free transportation, meals, and house cleaning for people with breast cancer, and you're hearing about it first here on 5 On Your Side.

It's called Pink Ribbon Girls and Heather Salazar is president of this organization.

She joined us for a live interview along with Dr. Theresa Schwartz, breast surgeon with SLUCare and SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital.

For more information, you can visit their website.

