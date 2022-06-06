How physical activity is beneficial for dementia patients

“There’s an improvement in posture, balance, ability to walk,” fitness trainer Craig Marcacci said. “Stronger, more energy. More mental clarity.”

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis trainer is demonstrating how fitness can be used to improve quality-of-life at all ages and for people with dementia.

Certified fitness trainer Craig Marcacci works with older adults, and for the last 10 years he’s specialized in helping people who have Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

5 On Your Side caught up with Marcacci while he was training one of his clients – Dr. Dennis Daly, 91, a retired clinical psychologist.

They were doing rows, utilizing a long elastic band. Marcacci provided the resistance on one end, and Daly was about 10-feet away, pulling on the other end.

“Squeeze the back,” said Marcacci. “Head up, chest up. Squeeze the back.”

Marcacci outlined the health benefits regular exercise provides for his clients.

“Well there’s an improvement in posture, balance, ability to walk,” he said. “Stronger, more energy. More mental clarity.”

Daly had a stroke in 1987.

“What these workouts bring to me is that, once again, in a minor sense, I’m still an athlete,” said Daly.

Athletes do squats. Marcacci and Daly locked arms and squatted to a knees-bent position while facing each other.

“Back up for two,” said Marcacci. “Lean forward and lower, back up for three.”

He provided a rhythm for the workout, which included exercises for the biceps and triceps.

According to the Mayo Clinic, studies in recent years have shown regular physical activity benefits the brain. Researchers have found people who are physically active are less likely to experience a decline in their mental function and have a lowered risk of developing Alzheimer's disease.

On June 1, the Alzheimer’s Association held #sweatforyourbrain, which included a yoga class at Tower Grove Park designed to connect the brain with the body.

Jeremy Koerber is a senior program manager at the Alzheimer’s Association.

“It used to be along the lines of, 'Hey, this might help you to prevent or reduce your risk for dementia,'” said Koerber. “Where it's going now is, probably.”