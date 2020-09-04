ST. LOUIS — Since the coronavirus pandemic has upheaved everyday life for nearly everyone, many people are experiencing increased amounts of stress, which can affect health and mental well-being.

Healing Arts Center CEO Tom Tessereau shared a few tools we and our families can use to calm ourselves so we can remain positive, sleep at night and not turn to alcohol abuse or other negative forms of dealing with the stress.

Tessereau explained Emotional Freedom Technique, or EFT, also known as "tapping." He said it calms the nervous system and can be practiced anytime we are feeling off and starting to allow that stress to creep into our hearts and minds.

He explains the technique in the below video:

Tessereau recommended a full video on tapping, which can be watched here.

You can also incorporate breathing techniques. Be aware of chest breathing and try to transfer that to deep abdominal breathing, like a baby or a puppy does. If we breathe so much through our chest, we allow anxiety and fear to take over, which can lead to sickness.

He lastly discussed being present. Transferring our thoughts to the here and now and what we know is a constant source of calm, Tessereau said.

More local stories:

RELATED: 'It's OK to not be OK' | Tips on maintaining healthy relationships during quarantine

RELATED: Resources for those battling substance abuse during the coronavirus pandemic