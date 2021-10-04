Franklin County “Out of the Darkness” suicide prevention group plans support walk this month

The community event is planned for Oct. 17. Their message to those who struggle is, “It’s okay to not feel okay.”

UNION, Mo. — Members of the Franklin County, Missouri chapter of the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention are planning a community walk, Sunday, Oct. 17.

“We are a group of a couple dozen families affected personally by suicide,” said group member Rod Tappe. “In 2013 when my teenage son died, suicide was the fourth leading cause of death for ages 10-24.”

Tappe said suicide is the most preventable cause of death.

“We just have to get those people who struggle the help they need,” said Tappe. “We want to let those who are struggling know there are many of us who care. We know your struggle is real. It’s okay to not feel okay. There is hope and people will help you get through your fight.”

Tappe said more than 400 people on 48 teams have registered for the walk. He said the group has raised more than $30,000 for the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention.

“It’s a true testimony to the number of people who care,” said Tappe.