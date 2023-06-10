It's free flu shot Friday at St. Charles Community College

Appointments are not necessary for the event, which runs from 3 to 7 p.m.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Anyone can get a free flu shot on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at St. Charles Community College.

It’s a drive-thru event. You don’t even have to get out of your car.

Acting St. Charles County Public Health Department Director Sara Evers said, "Free flu immunizations are available at this event to anyone in the community."

Standard-dose flu vaccinations are available for those age 6 months and older, and high-dose vaccinations for age 65 and older.

The address of St. Charles Community College is 4601 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., Cottleville, MO 63376. From Mid-River Mall Drive, turn at the traffic light for Cottleville Parkway. Enter campus at the southwest entrance and head for the parking lot marked “yellow.”

Though it’s not necessary, you can schedule a specific appointment by calling 636-949-1857 or visit sccmo.as.me/flufighters.