SSM Health offering free flu shots at drive-thru clinics in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — SSM Health is offering free drive-thru flu vaccination clinics across the St. Louis area next month.

The first clinic will be held at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital from 8 a.m. to noon on Oct. 10. The clinic will be in the parking lot of the Ronald McDonald House.

The other four clinics will be held on Oct. 17 from 8 a.m. to noon at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – St. Charles, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Lake Saint Louis, SSM Health DePaul Hospital and in the parking lot of Ronnie’s Plaza in south St. Louis County.

An annual seasonal flu vaccination is the best way to reduce the chances of getting the flu, according to the Centers for Disease Control. It’s even more important this year with the COVID-19 virus spreading through the community.

“While the flu vaccine does not protect you from COVID-19, both viruses affect the respiratory system and can be deadly,” SSM Health said in a press release.

The four clinics on Oct. 17 are for those ages 9 and older. Cardinal Glennon’s clinic on Oct. 10 will vaccinate those ages 6 months and older.

A few things to know about the clinics:

Vaccinations are available by injection only

All vaccinations will be preservative-free

Pregnant women are advised to obtain a flu shot from their primary care physician

No appointments are necessary

Participants should wear loose-fit clothing

Flu shots will be given on a first-come, first-served basis

Locations:

Oct. 10

Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, Ronald McDonald House at 3450 Park Avenue

Oct. 17

DePaul Hospital, Parking Lot 1, 12303 DePaul Drive

St. Joseph Hospital – St. Charles. The parking lot is at the intersection of Jefferson and 4th streets, adjacent to the parking garage, 300 First Capitol Drive

St. Joseph Hospital – Lake Saint Louis, 100 Medical Plaza

Ronnie’s Plaza, Behind SSM Health Medical Group Office, 30 Ronnie’s Plaza, St. Louis, MO 63126