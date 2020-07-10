Free flu shot clinic to be held at Enterprise Center

The clinic will be held on Oct. 17 for St. Louis area residents 6-months and older

ST. LOUIS — Barnes-Jewish Hospital and the St. Louis Blues will be hosting a free flu shot clinic at Enterprise Center next weekend.

The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 17 and is for St. Louis area residents, 6-months and older, who do not have a primary doctor or other means to get a flu shot.

This is the 17th year Barnes-Jewish Hospital has offered free flu shots, according to a press release. This is the first time Enterprise Center has been opened since the last time the Blues played there.