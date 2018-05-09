ST. LOUIS — SSM Health will offer free flu vaccinations in the St. Louis area on Saturday, October 13. The clinics will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Appointments are not necessary. Shots will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Anyone who is at least 9 years old can get a free vaccine at any of the SSM Health flu clinics. Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital is the only location that will vaccinate children ages 6 months and older.

The vaccines will be by injection only—no nasal vaccines will be available.

Free flu shots will be available at the following clinics on Oct. 13:

SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital

Drive-thru parking lot next to Ronald McDonald House

3450 Park Avenue

Saint Louis, MO 63104

SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital

Drive-thru Bellevue Ave. (one block south of Clayton Rd.)

Richmond Heights, MO 63117

SSM Health St. Clare Hospital – Fenton

Conference Center

1015 Bowles Avenue

Fenton, MO 63026

SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Lake Saint Louis

Education Center - Koenig Building

400 Medical Plaza

Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367

SSM Health DePaul Hospital

May Center

12303 DePaul Drive

Saint Louis, MO 63044

SSM Health Outpatient Center

Lewis and Clark Conference Room

711 Veterans Memorial Parkway

Saint Charles, MO 63303

