ST. LOUIS — SSM Health will offer free flu vaccinations in the St. Louis area on Saturday, October 13. The clinics will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Appointments are not necessary. Shots will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
Anyone who is at least 9 years old can get a free vaccine at any of the SSM Health flu clinics. Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital is the only location that will vaccinate children ages 6 months and older.
The vaccines will be by injection only—no nasal vaccines will be available.
Free flu shots will be available at the following clinics on Oct. 13:
SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital
Drive-thru parking lot next to Ronald McDonald House
3450 Park Avenue
Saint Louis, MO 63104
SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital
Drive-thru Bellevue Ave. (one block south of Clayton Rd.)
Richmond Heights, MO 63117
SSM Health St. Clare Hospital – Fenton
Conference Center
1015 Bowles Avenue
Fenton, MO 63026
SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Lake Saint Louis
Education Center - Koenig Building
400 Medical Plaza
Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367
SSM Health DePaul Hospital
May Center
12303 DePaul Drive
Saint Louis, MO 63044
SSM Health Outpatient Center
Lewis and Clark Conference Room
711 Veterans Memorial Parkway
Saint Charles, MO 63303