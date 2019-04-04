ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Free mammograms are being offered to women with no insurance through a mobile mammogram van on April 13.

The St. Louis County’s Office of Community Empowerment Center is sponsoring mammograms for women 40 years old and older at the Castle Point Empowerment Center.

Appointments will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Siteman mobile mammography van uses digital equipment that uses that the lowest radiation dose possible, according to a press release.

Each exam will take about 20 minutes and results will be given to patients within seven to 10 days.

What: Siteman Mammogram Van

When: April 13

Where: Castle Point Empowerment Center at 2465 Baroness Road