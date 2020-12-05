Free mental health help is available

Mental health professionals are available to talk to you for free over the phone

ST. LOUIS — May is Mental Health Awareness month, so 5 On Your Side is partnering with Behavioral Health Response to host a phone bank to connect St. Louisans with mental health professionals.

The trained mental health professionals are volunteering to talk with anyone about problems, stress, or other mental health issues for free over the phone.

To speak to a mental health professional, call 314-469-6644 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 14. If you experience a long hold time, try calling back when a newscast is not on the air.

Everything discussed in the phone calls remains confidential.