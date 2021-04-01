Free mental health help over the phone

Trained mental health professionals are volunteering to talk to anyone about problems, stress or other mental health issues for free over the phone

ST. LOUIS — There’s a lot going on in the world right now, and sometimes it can be difficult to deal with it all. That’s why for 10 months 5 On Your has partnered with Behavioral Health Response to provide St. Louisans with a free resource for mental health help.

To speak to a mental health professional, call 314-469-6644 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5. If you experience a long hold time, try calling back when a newscast is not on the air.